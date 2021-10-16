  Saturday Oct, 16 2021 05:32:04 PM

2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Kidapawan City

John M. Unson
KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Authorities nabbed here two alleged drug dealers in two days of anti-narcotics operations aided by vigilant residents and local officials.

The first to fall was the 31-year-old Juric Batooy, known as “Jake” among his contacts.

He was arrested before dawn Friday by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 who found 13 sachets of shabu in his house at Taran Subdivision here.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Saturdy agents searched Batooy’s house for illegal drugs and firearms based on a warrant from a local court.

The operation that resulted in the confiscation of P8, 840 worth of shabu from Batooy was premised on persistent tips from people privy to his drug trafficking activities.

He is now detained, awaiting prosecution for possession of shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Members of the Kidapawan City police arrested another drug dealer, Christian Balindres Babao, 33, from whose house they found four sachets of shabu in a raid early Saturday.

The policemen who raided Babao house’s in Barangay Junction in Kidapawan were armed with a search warrant from a local court.

Babao voluntarily turned himself in when the raiding team found four sachets of shabu on top of a refrigerator at one spot in his house.

The Kidapawan City police shall prosecute him for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (JOHN FELIX UNSON)

 

 

