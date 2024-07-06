2 alleged MILF `gunrunners’ arrested in MagSur

COTABATO CITY - Policemen intercepted on Thursday two members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front while out to deliver two pistols to a buyer in Radjah Buayan in Maguindanao del Sur, police officials announced on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, citing reports from the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, told reporters on Friday that Samer Maomen and Dennis Alon, who both have identification cards stating they belong to the MILF’s 118th Base Command, are now detained.

The Radjah Buayan MPS and the Maguindanao del Sur PPO had separately reported that the police team that flagged down Maomen and Alon at a checkpoint in Barangay Sapakan had seized from them a .45 caliber and a 9 millimeter pistols that they were to sell allegedly to a contact in nearby Barangay Pidsandawan.

Captain Joel Lebrilla, municipal police chief, said they had promptly intercepted the duo with the help of confidential tipsters who informed them about their supposed delivery of the pistols that were seized from them to a buyer somewhere in Barangay Pidsandawan.

Tanggawohn said he has directed the Radja Buayan police force to prosecute the suspects for violation of Republic Act 10591 that prohibits possession, or sale of firearms, ammunition and explosives without permission from the Philippine National Police.