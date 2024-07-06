  Saturday Jul, 06 2024 03:27:46 AM

2 alleged MILF `gunrunners’ arrested in MagSur

Peace and Order • 20:45 PM Fri Jul 5, 2024
110
By: 
John Felix Unson
The two arrested alleged gunrunners are now both detained, awaiting prosecution. (From PRO-BAR)

COTABATO CITY - Policemen intercepted on Thursday two members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front while out to deliver two pistols to a buyer in Radjah Buayan in Maguindanao del Sur, police officials announced on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, citing reports from the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, told reporters on Friday that Samer Maomen and Dennis Alon, who both have identification cards stating they belong to the MILF’s 118th Base Command, are now detained.

The Radjah Buayan MPS and the Maguindanao del Sur PPO had separately reported that the police team that flagged down Maomen and Alon at a checkpoint in Barangay Sapakan had seized from them a .45 caliber and a 9 millimeter pistols that they were to sell allegedly to a contact in nearby Barangay Pidsandawan.

Captain Joel Lebrilla, municipal police chief, said they had promptly intercepted the duo with the help of confidential tipsters who informed them about their supposed delivery of the pistols that were seized from them to a buyer somewhere in Barangay Pidsandawan.

Tanggawohn said he has directed the Radja Buayan police force to prosecute the suspects for violation of Republic Act 10591 that prohibits possession, or sale of firearms, ammunition and explosives without permission from the Philippine National Police.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Reclusion Perpetua, multang P10-M hatol ng korte sa pumatay kay Dr. Marivic Tello

Suspek na pumatay kay Dr. Tello sa Cotabato City, hinatulan na ng reclusion perpetua at pinagmumulta ng sampung milyon piso RECLUSION perpetua o...

2 alleged MILF `gunrunners’ arrested in MagSur

COTABATO CITY - Policemen intercepted on Thursday two members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front while out to deliver two pistols to a buyer in...

Floods submerge Datu Salibo villages

DATU SALIBO, Maguindanao Sur - Barangay Poblacion workers reached out to Purok Salvo, Purok Tahimik and Market Site B for crucial data gathering...

Spinner dolphins, dwarf sperm whales spotted in SarBay

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The DENR-12 and the Protected Area Management Office of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) recently sighted spinner...

Farmer, 80-year-old mother in law slain in Ampatuan

WALA NANG BUHAY nang datnan ng mga otoridad ang dalawang biktima ng pamamaril pasado alas onse ng umaga kahapon sa Sitio Sementeryo, Purok 4, Brgy....