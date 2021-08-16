2 arrested for beheading drinking buddy in Tacurong City

TACURONG CITY --- The police clamped down two suspects in the beheading here Saturday of a drinking buddy, arrested with the help of witnesses Sunday.

Police Lt. Col. Joan Maganto of the Tacurong City police said Monday they are now preparing criminal charges against Jonre Imba Barselosa and Jenil Pagelo Malila.

They readily confessed to having beheaded a companion following an altercation while they were drinking together in Barangay San Emmanuel here Saturday night.

Maganto declined to name the victim pending full disclosure by police forensic experts of a final report on the exact identity of the fatality.

The suspects buried separately the decapitated head and body of the victim in a farm in an interior area in Barangay San Emmanuel.

Maganto said the duo first mauled the victim and chopped his head off using a machete.

Barselosa and Malila were cornered by pursuing policemen in a secluded area in Barangay San Emmanuel with the help of witnesses and community leaders.