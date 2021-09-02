  Thursday Sep, 02 2021 11:08:45 AM

2 arson suspects surrender in Tupi, South Cotabato

Peace and Order • 10:00 AM Thu Sep 2, 2021
22
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- Two arson suspects yielded to the police in Tupi, South Cotabato Wednesday after learning that a court has ordered their arrest, setting P120,000 worth for each.

Analyn Rafael Canahap, 41, and her alleged accomplice, the 47-year-old Aladino Hong Canahap, are now both clamped down in the detention facility of the Tupi municipal police.

In a report to the South Cotabato provincial police office Thursday, Major Rafael Banggay, Tupi municipal police chief, said the suspects turned themselves in one after another when they learned that the Regional Trial Court Branch 63 in the province had a warrant for their arrest.

The warrant, dated August 20, 2021, was signed by Judge Adelbert Santillan.

The RTC Branch 63 has recommended a P120,000 bail each for the temporary liberty of the Canahaps.

The duo were charged with arson before the RTC Branch 63, located in Polomolok town in South Cotabato,  in connection with their having allegedly burned down a house in Tupi, less than 20 kilometers away from Koronadal City, the provincial capital.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption for Sept. 3

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Company (Cotabato Light) announces power service interruption in soem areas of Barangay Rosary Heights XI on...

2 arson suspects surrender in Tupi, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- Two arson suspects yielded to the police in Tupi, South Cotabato Wednesday after learning that a court has ordered their arrest,...

North Cotabato now has delta variant

  KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Health authorities in North Cotabato have urged the public to intensify self-restriction moves to contain the spread...

Investment opportunities for highland farmers in BARMM held

COTABATO CITY—Business opportunities were presented to highland farmers in BARMM as they attended an investments forum on Tuesday, spearheaded by the...

Vaccination of general public, children at-risk eyed next month

MANILA – The National Task Force against Covid-19 (NTF) is eyeing to expand the country's vaccination program to the general public and children...