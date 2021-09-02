2 arson suspects surrender in Tupi, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY --- Two arson suspects yielded to the police in Tupi, South Cotabato Wednesday after learning that a court has ordered their arrest, setting P120,000 worth for each.

Analyn Rafael Canahap, 41, and her alleged accomplice, the 47-year-old Aladino Hong Canahap, are now both clamped down in the detention facility of the Tupi municipal police.

In a report to the South Cotabato provincial police office Thursday, Major Rafael Banggay, Tupi municipal police chief, said the suspects turned themselves in one after another when they learned that the Regional Trial Court Branch 63 in the province had a warrant for their arrest.

The warrant, dated August 20, 2021, was signed by Judge Adelbert Santillan.

The RTC Branch 63 has recommended a P120,000 bail each for the temporary liberty of the Canahaps.

The duo were charged with arson before the RTC Branch 63, located in Polomolok town in South Cotabato, in connection with their having allegedly burned down a house in Tupi, less than 20 kilometers away from Koronadal City, the provincial capital.