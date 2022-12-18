  Sunday Dec, 18 2022 06:38:29 PM

2 Basilan LGUs bag good governance awards

TIMRA Reports • 12:30 PM Sun Dec 18, 2022
By: 
PNA
Image from Ronda del Basilan FB page

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Basilan’s Lamitan City and Sumisip town were accorded the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) Award, making them the only local government units (LGUs) in the province to receive the prestigious recognition this year.

The awarding ceremony, led by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., was held Thursday afternoon at the Manila Hotel.

It was the 5th SGLG Award for Lamitan City since the past administration of the late mayor Rose Furigay, and the first for Sumisip town under the leadership of Mayor Julz Hataman.

In a statement Friday, Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said he dedicates the 5th SGLG Award to the memory of his wife, Rose, "and to all Lamiteños who never failed to support the plans and programs" of the local government.

Furigay said his wife was the one who started working hard to comply with the award’s criteria, which was the reason Lamitan City received the award for the fifth straight year.

As an SGLG awardee, Lamitan City also received a check for PHP7 million.

Lamitan City and Sumisip town were among the 14 LGUs from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that received the highly-coveted 2022 SGLG award for outstanding performance in local administration and service delivery. (PNA)

