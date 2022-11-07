2 BIFF members killed in Maguindanao del Sur 

COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers shot dead Sunday two of the gunmen who killed a soldier and wounded two others while on a relief mission in an attack in Maguindanao del Sur Friday.

The duo, initially identified only as Samsudin and Samad, belong to a faction in the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters led by Kagui Karialan, who is wanted for more than 30 criminal cases pending in different courts.

Samsudin and Samad were identified by local officials as among the 16 BIFF members who attacked members of the 40th Infantry Battalion guarding a riverside village in Barangay Labu-Labu II in Datu Hofer town in Maguindanao del Sur.

Pfc. Jomar Saladar was killed while his companions, Sgt. Allan Rey Estanda and Pvt. Carla Araña, were seriously wounded in the incident.

They were tasked to provide relief services to flood-stricken communities in Barangay Labu-Labu II.

The two BIFF members were to proceed to nearby Datu Saudi town, in the same province, when they were intercepted by personnel of the 33rd Infantry Battalion who tried to block their route first, but neutralized them instead when they opened fire.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Monday they have tightened security in areas vulnerable to BIFF attacks in preparation for possible retaliation for the death of its two members killed by personnel of the 33rd IB.

The BIFF has a reputation for venting ire on non-military targets to avenge deaths of members in clashes with pursuing soldiers.