2 BIFF members nabbed after hostilities in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two extremists belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) – Karialan Faction were held by residents of a community at the outskirts barangay of Datu Paglas town of Maguindanao on May 10, 2021.

Brigadier General Roy Galido, Commander of 601st Infantry Brigade, disclosed that the two (2) extremists, identified as Jerwali Salem Zabel and Nasrullah Abdullah Walingan, were held by residents of a Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) community belonging to the 109th Base Command at around 8 o’clock in morning of May 10, 2021 after they entered the vicinity of the said community in Brgy. Mangadeg of the said town.

“The suspects admitted that they were supposed to deliver food to their companions that are continuously being hunted by government forces,” said Brig. Gen. Galido. Confiscated from the extremists were two improvised explosive devices and one unit of caliber .45 pistol.

It was in the early morning of May 8 when security forces intercepted and encountered 20 BIFF extremists under Karialan Faction in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao. Accordingly, said group fled from the SPMS Box (area shared by towns of Sharrif Aguak, Datu Salibu, Mamasapano, and Datu Saudi Ampatuan all of Maguindanao) to evade government forces’ pursuit operation for the past two weeks.

Government forces from the 601st Infantry Brigade preempted said group’s possible atrocities in the town proper and other nearby communities and were able to drive them out of the town proper on the same day.

Major General Juvymax Uy, the Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) lauded the joint efforts of the government forces and of the communities for the arrest of the said extremists. “This is a good example that attaining peace and security in our communities is a shared responsibility of security forces and of the civilian populace,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

The suspects and the seized firearms and explosives were turned over by the civilian residents and the MILF CCCH representatives to the police and military forces for proper filing of cases and disposition.