2 blasts rock Isabela City, Basilan, 2 hurt

ISABELA CITY - Suspected improvised bombs were set off in two areas here Monday afternoon, Radio Ronda del Basilan reported.

The twin blasts came at about 5 p.m. at the Jollibee outlet and the bus terminal

Two injured have been reported based on initial report.

The first explosion took place near the garage of famous fastfood chain Jollibee followed by another explosion minutes later at the nearby garage of Rubiel Bus Transportation Company.

Police and military authorities are still investigating this latest bombing incident.

Photos from Ronda del Basilan.