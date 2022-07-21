  Thursday Jul, 21 2022 08:51:41 PM

2 busted for P340K shabu in Cotabato City

Local News • 13:45 PM Thu Jul 21, 2022
John M. Unson
BUSTED. Suspects Karim Mamalangkay and Mastura Mamantal, arrested for selling P340,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, are now detained. (PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P340,000 worth of shabu from two peddlers operating in a slum area in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 here on Thursday morning.

Karim Mamalangkay and Mastura Mamantal are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Rogelito Daculla, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters the duo was arrested after selling P340,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents in a sting in Purok Masagana, Barangay Rosary Heights 10.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest was laid with the help of the Cotabato City Police Office, according to Daculla. (John Felix Unson)

