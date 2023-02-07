2 captured NPA `extortionists’ pledge allegiance to government

COTABATO CITY - Two members of the New People’s Army cornered by barangay folk while collecting “protection money” from villagers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat pledged allegiance to the government Monday.

The two NPAs, initially identified only with their aliases Malakas and Justine for their safety, agreed to renounce their membership with the group through the intercession of leaders in Lebak’s neighboring Barangays Salangsang and Kapilan and officials of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion and the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

The NPA has a reputation for attacking members who have surrendered to the government and their relatives.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Tuesday the 6th ID is grateful to local officials in Lebak for helping convince the duo to avail of the government’s reconciliation program for NPA members.

More than 200 NPAs have surrendered in batches to units of the 6th ID in the provinces of Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani in the past 14 months.