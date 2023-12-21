  Thursday Dec, 21 2023 09:43:52 PM

2 cops, civilian wounded in Lanao del Norte gun attack

TIMRA Reports • 11:45 AM Thu Dec 21, 2023
212
By: 
John Felix Unson
The three victims of the daring gun attack in Maigo, Lanao del Norte late Wednesday are now confined in a hospital.  (Maigo MPS)

COTABATO CITY - Two members of the Philippine National Police and a civilian were hurt when a man shot them with a pistol while dining together in a roadside eatery in Barangay Poblacion in Maigo, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday night.

In an initial report Thursday, the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said that the wounded Cpl. Pablito Daing, Jr. and the policewoman Cpl. Jeanette Limot, both under the Maigo Municipal Police Station, and one initially identified only as Ryan, are now confined in a hospital. 

Daing and Limot and their companions in the Maigo Municipal Police Station were together dining in the roadside Maigo Food House, after an extensive security patrol in different barangays, when the suspect opened fire from behind.

Investigators in the Maigo MPS had collected security camera recordings from business establishments around the crime scene. Still, the images were unclear since the culprit positioned himself in an unlit spot from where he opened fire at the police personnel eating together and hurriedly ran away.

Intelligence agents from the Lanao del Norte PPO and the Maigo MPS are together trying to identify the person behind the atrocity for prosecution.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

KAPA masterminds sentenced to life imprisonment in prison for syndicated estafa

MANILA - Masterminds of Kapa Community Ministry International, Inc. (KAPA), touted as the largest investment scam in Philippine history, have been...

MILG Minister Dumama-Alba presides over ManCom meeting

MARAWI CITY - The Management Committee (ManCom) of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) convened its third regular ManCom meeting in...

1st SCREAM Roll Out with teachers in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur

Around 33 teachers from nine elementary and high schools in South Upi have participated in the training on SCREAM: Supporting Children’s Rights...

Nobleza sends elite police unit to Marawi

As part of PRO BAR's heightened efforts to ensure a secure Bangsamoro region throughout the festive period, Regional Director PBGEN ALLAN CRUZ...

2 cops, civilian wounded in Lanao del Norte gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Two members of the Philippine National Police and a civilian were hurt when a man shot them with a pistol while dining together...