2 cops, civilian wounded in Lanao del Norte gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Two members of the Philippine National Police and a civilian were hurt when a man shot them with a pistol while dining together in a roadside eatery in Barangay Poblacion in Maigo, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday night.

In an initial report Thursday, the Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said that the wounded Cpl. Pablito Daing, Jr. and the policewoman Cpl. Jeanette Limot, both under the Maigo Municipal Police Station, and one initially identified only as Ryan, are now confined in a hospital.

Daing and Limot and their companions in the Maigo Municipal Police Station were together dining in the roadside Maigo Food House, after an extensive security patrol in different barangays, when the suspect opened fire from behind.

Investigators in the Maigo MPS had collected security camera recordings from business establishments around the crime scene. Still, the images were unclear since the culprit positioned himself in an unlit spot from where he opened fire at the police personnel eating together and hurriedly ran away.

Intelligence agents from the Lanao del Norte PPO and the Maigo MPS are together trying to identify the person behind the atrocity for prosecution.