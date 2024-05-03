2 cops linked to murder of police captain in Maguindanao Norte surrender

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Two of five suspects who gunned down a police captain in a public market of Poblacion 2 in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte have voluntarily surrendered to authorities after a follow-up operation on Thursday.

Major Christopher Cabugwang, Parang town police chief, is yet to reveal the identity of two policemen who will be charged of murder, including three other at-large gunmen.

Cabugwang said that the two police personnel are assigned to local police stations of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office.

“This is very unfortunate because the suspects to the killing of Captain Roland Moralde are also his comrades in the unit,” Cabugwang said.

“What Moralde did is very commendable and it is an exercise of law enforcement operations aiming to eliminate loose firearms and individuals carrying unlicensed guns,” Cabugwang added.

On Thursday, Moralde was in the public market and he saw the suspect Mohiden Untal in possession of a firearm, tucked in his waist.

Untal died on the spot after he resisted arrest which resulted to a shootout. After the short gunfight, Moralde managed to escape but five other gunmen who were all relatives of Untal chased and cornered him.

He was shot several times using different high-powered guns.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PROBAR) strongly condemned the criminal conduct committed by perpetrators that resulted in the untimely death of Captain Moralde.

Brigadier Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, Regional Director for PROBAR, said in an official statement that the prevalence of violence against the policemen is deeply concerning, as it demonstrates a disregard for the principles of law and order.

“These acts of disrespect towards authorities should not be tolerated, as they undermine the safety of our policemen and pose a threat to maintaining peace, order, and the safety of the community,” Tanggawohn said.

Tanggawohn already directed the Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Office to conduct a thorough investigation on the killing of Moralde and ordered an intensive manhunt operation against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Captain Moralde,” Tanggawohn said adding that “we stand in solidarity with the family of the victim throughout this difficult period.”

The Philippine National Police (PNP) also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that led to the untimely passing of Moralde, a dedicated member of the Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFB) 14, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

PNP Chief Police General Rommel Francisco S. Marbil extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of Police Captain Moralde.

He directed the PRO-BAR to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the motives behind the tragic incident and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Marbil also urged the public with relevant information to come forward and cooperate with the authorities.