  Tuesday Jun, 08 2021 03:36:27 PM

2 Dawlah Islamiya members neutralized in South Cotabato 

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 15:15 PM Tue Jun 8, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Members of the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion on full alert. (John Unson)

SOUTH COTABATO --- A combined police-Army team shot dead two alleged members of the Dawlah Islamiya in a brief shootout in Polomolok town in this province Monday.

The duo, Emilton Abedin Ampatuan and Abdullah Sampulna Ampatuan, died on the spot from gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Members of units under the Police Regional Office-12 and personnel of the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion were to search for firearms in their hideout in Barangay Rubber in Polomolok but were forced to neutralize them instead when they resisted, provoking a gunfight.

Military intelligence sources told reporters Tuesday the slain Ampatuans belonged to the Dawlah Islamiya’s Ans’ar Al-Kilafah Philippines bloc, most known as AKP, tagged in deadly bombings in General Santos City in recent years.

The Ans’ar Al-Kilafah is linked to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters operating in the adjoining Maguindanao, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Both groups are using the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria as banner.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, confirmed Tuesday the deaths of the Ampatuans in an encounter with the team dispatched to search for hidden weapons and improvised explosive devices in their lair.

Uy, commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, said the policemen and soldiers involved in the operation that resulted in the death of the Ampatuans recovered from them a .45 caliber pistol and a .357 magnum revolver.

Police probers also found two rifles, a rifle grenade projectile and an ISIS flag in their hideout. 

 

