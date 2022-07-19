2 dead, 2 hurt in General Santos ambush

GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Ambushers on motorcycles shot dead two Moro men and wounded two others in a daring attack in Barangay Bawing here Sunday.

Victims Johnrey Samad Banto and Sari Aminola Kalamongi died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

In an initial statement Monday, the Tambler Police Station of the General Santos City Police Office said the duo’s companions, Uday Acad and Ressan Alawadi Uday, were badly wounded in the attack.

They are now confined in a hospital, according to the local police.

The victims were on board a gray Isuzu pick-up truck bearing license plates CAB 4153, on their way home to Tupi town in South Cotabato, when the suspects trailing behind on motorcycles opened fire with pistols as they got close.

The suspects escaped towards nearby Maasim town in Sarangani, witnesses had told the local police.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday he has directed police investigators here and personnel of the Maasim Municipal Police Station to cooperate in identifying the gunmen behind the atrocity for prosecution.