2 dead, 3 hurt in fishing dynamite blast in Sulu

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Two Tausug men were killed in an accidental explosion of home-made dynamite for illegal fishing in Panglima Estino, Sulu Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Friday two others, one of them a child, were injured in the blast.

The victims were immediately rushed by responding personnel of the Panglima Estino Municipal Police Station to a hospital for treatment.

Cabalona said the victims were inside the house of a fisherman named Baruli Abdurasid who is keeping improvised dynamites for fishing.

Abdurasid is now under police custody, according to Cabalona.

Police and Army bomb disposal experts had promptly collected the dynamites kept in his house.

Use of dynamites for fishing is punishable by law, long outlawed due to its destructive effect on coral reefs and marine species. (John Unson)