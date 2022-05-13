  Friday May, 13 2022 11:23:47 PM

2 dead, 3 hurt in fishing dynamite blast in Sulu

TIMRA Reports • 21:15 PM Fri May 13, 2022
24
By: 
John M. Unson

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Two Tausug men were killed in an accidental explosion of home-made dynamite for illegal fishing in Panglima Estino, Sulu Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Friday two others, one of them a child, were injured in the blast.

The victims were immediately rushed by responding personnel of the Panglima Estino Municipal Police Station to a hospital for treatment.

Cabalona said the victims were inside the house of a fisherman named Baruli Abdurasid who is keeping improvised dynamites for fishing.

Abdurasid is now under police custody, according to Cabalona.

Police and Army bomb disposal experts had promptly collected the dynamites kept in his house.

Use of dynamites for fishing is punishable by law, long outlawed due to its destructive effect on coral reefs and marine species. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 dead, 3 hurt in fishing dynamite blast in Sulu

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Two Tausug men were killed in an accidental explosion of home-made dynamite for illegal fishing in Panglima Estino...

Villagers displaced by partisan conflict in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of villagers in Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town abandoned their homes Thursday due to gunfights between two...

3 Moro minors dead in South Cotabato gun attack

KORONADAL CITY - Gunmen shot dead three Moro minors gathering coconuts in a farm at the border of South Cotabato’s adjoining Tupi and Polomolok towns...

PSC, OMI open Mindanao Sports of Peace 2022 

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in partnership with Notre Dame of Jolo College and the Oblates of Mary Immaculate...

Dad-son tandem won, proclaimed in Maguindanao

A father-son tandem won in a landslide fashion and proclaimed as mayor-elect and vice mayor-elect, respectively, of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao....