2 dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao gun attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 08:30 AM Thu Mar 10, 2022
John M. Unson
Matanog PNP mahigpit na nagpapatupad ng checkpoint operation kasunod ng shooting sa Barangay Langkong, Matanog.

MATANOG, Maguindanao - Two were killed while three others were hurt, two of them pre-school children, in a gun attack in Barangay Langkong here Wednesday.

Captain Fhaeyd Cana, spokesperson of the Maguindanao provincial police, identified the fatality as Bro Lumbos, 43, and his three-year-old nephew.

He said Lumbos and his nephew both died in a hospital.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao provincial police director, said Thursday personnel of the Matanog provincial police are now trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.

A group reportedly approached the five victims while together in an open area in Barangay Langkong and opened fire with M16 and .30 caliber Carbine rifles.

Lumbos and his nephew succumbed to bullet wounds in a hospital in Parang town hours later.

The attack left Akmad Makaurao, 38, and two other children wounded. They are now recuperating in a hospital.

There is prevalence of bloody family feuds, called “rido” in the local vernacular, in Matanog and nearby towns but probers are not sure yet if the incident was triggered, or related to such. 

