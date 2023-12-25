2 dead, 3 hurt as mentally-sick civilian drives Army vehicle

COTABATO CITY --- Two marketgoers were killed while three others were badly hurt when a mentally-deranged man drove an Army patrol truck parked along a street in the Bangkerohan market in Davao City and rammed pedestrians on Sunday morning, damaging a number of vehicles on the path too.

Radio reports here, citing an initial statement from the Davao City Police Office released in less than two hours after the incident, identified the fatalities two as Jamie Lopez Cole, 63, and the 34-year-old Rocel Luna Haspe, who both died on the spot.

The injured Teresita Pilapil Tangaro, 45, Michael Baldoman Maghuyop, 44, and the 20-year-old Mae Antoneth Anticamara, 20, are now confined in a hospital, according to the Davao CPO.

Investigators from the San Pedro Police Station in Davao City reportedly found out that the mentally-ill Crenenandy Rodriguez Cadiente, 44, boarded the KM 450 light truck of the Army led anti-terror Task Force Davao parked along Pichon Street in the Bangkerohan market, engine running idly, and drove through the busy thoroughfare, hitting pedestrians and several vehicles.

The driver of the KM450 reportedly left the vehicle to find a comfort room where he can urinate.

The San Pedro Police Station has locked Cadiente in its detention facility and has reportedly requested the city social welfare and health offices under the Davao City local government unit to help look after him.