2 dead in gruesome North Cotabato machete attack

ALAMADA, North Cotabato -- Two men were killed by a drinking buddy with a machete the other night in Barangay Barangiran here.

Major Bryan Espinoza, Alamada town police chief, identified the victims as Rolando Salcedo, 56, and the 70-year-old Felix Arigola, whoboth succumbed to serious multiple hack wounds while being rushed to a hospital.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, said Monday the duo and their attacker, Richel Nikor, were together drinking before the incident.

Macaraeg said investigators have found out that the trouble started when they talked about the separation of Salcedo’s daughter and Nikor owing to his “vices” and being unemployed.

Nikor, irked by Salcedo’s tirades, got a sharp machete from somewhere and attacked him and Arigola.

The suspect, who first attempted to escape, was eventually arrested by responding policemen. (John Unson)