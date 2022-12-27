  Tuesday Dec, 27 2022 06:09:10 PM

2 dead in gunfight between Moro groups

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:00 PM Tue Dec 27, 2022
25
By: 
John M. Unson
Soldiers prevent civilians from passing through a road network in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur as to warring Moro armed men trade shots Tuesday. (SSB FB page/via DXMS )

COTABATO CITY - Two gunmen were killed as rival Moro groups traded shots before dawn Tuesday in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao del Sur, causing panic among villagers in houses nearby.

Local leaders in Sultan sa Barongis and officials of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office told reporters the hostilities erupted when gunmen led by Marham Sali attacked the group of Ustadz Daya in Damabagu area in Sultan sa Barongis at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators from the Sultan sa Barongis Municipal Police Station are still trying to determine what triggered the hostility between the groups of Sali and Daya.

There is prevalence of "rido," meaning clan war in most Moro vernaculars, in central Mindanao's neighboring Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and North Cotabato provinces.

The groups of Sali and Daya, armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers, traded shots for about 30 minutes, the local police said in an initial statement.

Two followers of Sali were killed in the ensuing shootout, their cadavers retrieved from the scene of the encounter by local government emergency responders and personnel of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said they have deployed more soldiers in the area to help the police and local officials prevent a repeat of the incident.

Reports reaching the headquarters of 6th ID in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte stated that four of Sali’s men were wounded in the skirmishes that sent residents running for their lives.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 dead in gunfight between Moro groups

COTABATO CITY - Two gunmen were killed as rival Moro groups traded shots before dawn Tuesday in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao del Sur,...

Barangay Kagawad patay sa pamamaril sa Tupi sa araw ng pasko

KORONADAL CITY - Nagpapatuloy pa rin ang imbestigasyon ng pulisya sa pagkamatay ng isang barangay Kagawad sa Tupi, South Cotabato. Kinilala ni...

Police gets 11 more patrol vehicles from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday, December 27, released 11 new patrol vehicles to different police units to boost law-enforcement...

2 men die in separate Cotabato City gun attacks, manhunt on

COTABATO CITY  – Police here have launched manhunt against gunmen who shot dead two persons in separate shooting incidents Monday night and...

4 BIFF men hurt in clash with soldiers

COTABATO CITY - Four from a group of local terrorists were wounded as they tried to take over on Sunday night, December 25, an Army detachment...