2 dead, lawyer’s vehicle shot in North Cotabato gun attacks

PIKIT, North Cotabato ---Two vendors of smoked freshwater fishes were killed while a vehicle of a lawyer working for a Bangsamoro parliament member was damaged in separate gun attacks here in just two days.

The fatalities, Pepito Sobrepeña, 57, and his 26-year-old helper, Juner Alconera, died on the spot from bullet wounds.

The duo were attacked with pistols by motorcycle-riding suspects while in their roadside stall in the town proper here late Saturday.

Local officials and police investigators said they have received information from tipsters that the suspects in the murder of Sobrepeña and Alconera are residents of Barangay Punol, an interior area here.

Personnel of the Pikit Municipal Police Station said they have the names of the suspects and are now verifying their exact identities and their real motive for killing Sobrepeña and Alconera.

The incident preceded another gun attack in the town proper here on Sunday night that damaged the Ford Raptor pick-up truck of lawyer Badrudin Maguindra, a senior staff of Jack Abas who is a member of the interim parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Abas, a senior leader here of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, had anointed candidates against reelectionist local officials.

Men on motorcycles shot the vehicle of Maguindra while parked along a busy street here leaving its glass window at the driver's side perforated with bullets.

Maguindra said he has no known enemies and has no idea on who shot his vehicle. (John Unson)