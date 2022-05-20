  Friday May, 20 2022 12:22:58 AM

2 dead, shabu firearms seized in North Cotabato PDEA raid

Local News • 12:30 PM Thu May 19, 2022
John M. Unson
Suspects Guihed Akmad and Ali Kamsa are now both detained. (From 34th IB)

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato --- Authorities seized P204,000 worth of shabu and four firearms  from a wanted drug dealer and an accomplice killed in a shootout Wednesday in Barangay Balacayon here.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, said Thursday their agents immediately neutralized Ebrahim Samama when he and a certain Mamako opened fire at a team approaching their hideout to search for shabu and guns. 

Samama was one of more than 20 detainees who escaped in 2017 from the North Cotabato Provincial Jail in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City. 

Armed with a court order, PDEA-12 agents, personnel of different units of the North Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion were to peacefully search the house of Samama but the attempt turned haywire when he and his men resisted. 

Two of Samama’s henchmen, Guiahed Akmad and Ali Kamsa voluntarily yielded to the raiding team.

Both are now in the custody of the Pigcawayan Municipal Police Station. 

Duquiatan said besides the P204,000 worth shabu,  police forensic experts also found scattered in the encounter scene two M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, two .45 caliber pistols, a military Kevlar helmet and a bullet-proof vest.

Duquiatan said the PDEA-12 and the police are to cooperate in prosecuting Samama’s two followers -- Akmad and Kamsa --- now both detained.

 

