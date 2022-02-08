2 DI-MG combatants linked to workers' death in Lanao Sur: Army

ILIGAN CITY – The Army here has confirmed that the two armed men killed in a recent encounter in Lanao del Sur were the suspects in the shooting of the construction workers in Piagapo town of the province last month.

In an interview Tuesday, Lt Col. Fernando Payapaya, the Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said the two suspects - Arafat Amino and one identified only as Gazali - were identified by witnesses and residents in the area when they fired on a group of construction workers on January 10.

Payapaya said the two suspects, both alleged members of the Dawlah Islamiya – Maute Group (DI-MG), were killed in an encounter on February 5 in Sitio Kangkong, Barangay Palacat of the same town.

The suspects were linked to the shooting of construction workers in Barangay Udalo of the same town that killed two and wounded two others.

The workers, who were working on a government project, were resting in their bunkhouse when they were fired upon by the suspects.

The suspects fled and it was only on February 5 that the military received reports from concerned citizens that Amino and Gazali were seen heading toward the construction site again.

The tip prompted the 51IB to deploy troops and conduct combat operations.

Thereafter, a three-minute gun battle occurred in Barangay Palacat that resulted in the death of the suspects. There were no injuries on the part of the government troops.

Payapaya said the suspects are known in the area as members of the DI-MG and are included in their order of battle.