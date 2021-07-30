  Friday Jul, 30 2021 12:03:50 AM

2 die, 352 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 20:30 PM Thu Jul 29, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 29, 2021 (6:00pm)

ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (185) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-TWO (352) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato

Overall, there are a total of 27,219 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,374 (8.72%) are active cases, 23,957 (88.02%) recoveries and 883 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.

 

 

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 29, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 81 ALEOSAN ANTIPAS CARMEN 1 1 3 3 KABACAN MAGPET 1 MATALAM MIDSAYAP SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 10 BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY 20 NORALA POLOMOLOK 2 22 SURALLAH 6 TAMPAKAN TANTANGAN 12 1 TUPI 3 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page1 of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 29, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 142 KIDAPAWAN CITY 133 M'LANG COTABATO PROVINCE 3 KORONADAL CITY 20 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 8 6 SURALLAH 13 TAMPAKAN 5 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 1 1 KALAMANSIG LEBAK 2 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 12 352 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

