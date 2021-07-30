2 die, 352 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 29, 2021 (6:00pm)
ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIVE (185) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-TWO (352) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Kabacan, North Cotabato
Overall, there are a total of 27,219 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,374 (8.72%) are active cases, 23,957 (88.02%) recoveries and 883 (3.24%) COVID-19 related deaths.