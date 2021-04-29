2 die as mortars hit Maguindanao village

COTABATO CITY - Three women harvesting vegetables from a community garden were hit by mortars as shelling rained near their village. Two of them died.

Explosions hit the Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan at around 9 this morning.

Musib Tan, Datu Saudi municipal administrator, identified the fatalities as Badria Alon, 40 years old and Lagabai Mohalidin, 24 years old.

Another victim, now recuperating in a local hospital, was identified as Noraisa Omar, 34 years old.

Residents in the area condemned the latest atrocities that hit the civilian populace who recently returned home after weeks of displacement.

Government forces have been battling Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) rebels.

Rhidz Khan posted in his Facebook account the images of the dead body of the victims who were his neighbors.

He lamented their situation amid the pandemic and hostilies that came during the fasting month of Ramadhan.

Earlier today, Guiamel Alim, chairman of the council of elders for the local Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society (CBCS) has appealed to local government leaders, military leaders and leaders of the Bangsamoro region to sit-in in a dialogue to ensure the protection of civilians amid uncertain and fragile situation in the area.

Lt. Col John Paul Baldomar, local Army spokesperson, said investigation on the incident has been on going.

He assured the Army mortars offensives were surgical and accurate.

Today’s skirmishes came as the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front were to set up the Joint-Peace and Security Team (JPST) detachment that the BIFF was opposing.

The proposed JPST site is near the land owned by BIFF top leader Kagi Karialan that is why the outlawed armed group created skirmishes, the Army said.