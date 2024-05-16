2 drug peddlers arrested, over P1-M worth shabu seized in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – Two big-time drug peddlers were arrested and over P1 million worth of shabu was seized from them during an entrapment operation inside a lodging house here on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DEA-BARMM), headed by Director Gil Cesario Castro, said in a statement the buy-bust operation was conducted inside a lodging house near the Cotabato City plaza in Barangay Poblacion 5.

Arrested were Madam Sor of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, and her companion, identified only as “Alias Matao” of Pagadian City.

They agreed to sell to an undercover agent 150 grams of suspected shabu with an average market value of Php1,020,000 worth, mobile phones and boodle money worth Php300,000.

The PDEA said the duo had been under surveillance for more than two months until a civilian informant confirmed their presence in the city.

An entrapment operation was carried out at 4 p.m. with support from the BARMM regional drug enforcement unit and Cotabato City PNP.

Now detained at the PDEA-BARMM detention facility in PC Hill, Cotabato City, the duo are facing charges of violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-BARMM has seized over Php80 million worth of shabu across BARMM since January this year.