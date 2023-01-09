2 drug peddlers fall in GenSan, P408k worth of shabu seized

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Two High Value Individuals were arrested in a buy bust operation at the back of Coca Cola Warehouse, Asai Village, Brgy. Bula, General Santos City on January 8, 2023

Joint elements of Drug Enforcement Group- Special Operation Unit together with RPDEU 12 personnel, RSOG 12, CIT GENSAN, RID 12 TRACKER TEAM BRAVO, RIU 12, and PDEA SARGEN successfully conducted the buy-bust/entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Aldrin Escolano Bucton, HVI, 43 years old, married, jobless and Bobby Escolano, HVI, 25 years old, married, jobless, both residence of Lansones St. Brgy Dadiangas North, General Santos City.

Recovered from the suspects were one piece large and two pieces medium size rectangular shape heat transparent sealed plastic sachet containing crystalline substance locally known as shabu, weighing more or less 60 grams with an estimated National Standard Drug Prize (NSDP) amounting to P408,000.

Moreover, the marking, inventory and the turn-over of the recovered/seized pieces of evidence were witnessed by a media representative from Radyo Bandera and a barangay kagawad of Barangay Bula, General Santos City.

Further, the arrested suspects have undergone medical examination at Dr. Jeorge P Royeca medical facility and were turned over to the concerned unit for temporary custody while Violation of Sec. 5 and 11 Art. II of R.A. 9165 was being filed.

“With your commitment and unwavering support in upholding the law, particularly in our fight against illegal drugs, we were again able to bring another offender to the fold of the law. PRO 12 will keep up the efforts in the pursuit of our goal of a more secure, progressive and drug-free community,” PRO-12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg said.