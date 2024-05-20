2 drug peddlers nabbed, over P1-M shabu seized in Pikit anti-drug ops

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Anti-illegal drug entrapment operation in Barangay Ladtingan, Pikit, North Cotabato on May 19, 2024, led to the arrest of two drug peddlers and the seizure of over P1 million worth of suspected shabu.

The joint efforts of Pikit municipal police station, provincial antidrug unit, police mobile force company and troopers from 90th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, in collaboration with PDEA, conducted a buy-bust operation at the aforementioned place that resulted in the arrest of alias “JB” 31 years old, and a resident of Brgy., Fort Pikit, Cotabato and alias “Saito”, 32 years old, and a resident of Brgy., Kalbugan Pagalungan, Maguindanao.

The suspects were found in possession of two large sachets, two medium sachets, and two small sachets of suspected shabu, along with P3,000 in buy-bust money and cash totaling P1,230.

The seized drug evidence weighed 150 grams, with a National Standard Drug Price of P1,020,000.

The arrested individuals are currently in the custody of Pikit MPS and will be facing charges of violations of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“I highly appreciate the efforts of the personnel of Pikit MPS on the anti-illegal drug campaign. The PRO 12 will continue to work tirelessly to rid our region of lawless elements and create a safer, more secure environment for all. This achievement should serve as a clear warning that if you engage in illegal activities, you will face consequences and be held accountable behind bars,” PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, stated. (PCpl VRP Cartera - RPIO 12)