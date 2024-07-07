  Sunday Jul, 07 2024 05:37:41 PM

2 drug suspects slain, cop hurt in Tawi-Tawi shootout

Peace and Order • 10:30 AM Sun Jul 7, 2024
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte  – Two armed drug personalities were killed while a police officer was injured during law enforcement operation in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Friday, police said today.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) regional director, said the Bongao municipal police office has received about an on-going drug trafficking at about 8:50 p.m. at the Bongao public market in Barangay Poblacion.

Two of the suspects fired at approaching lawmen, sparking a shootout that left two suspected drug traffickers and Patrolman Abdulmijir Usman Kali Jr injured.

Police rushed the suspected drug traffickers and Pat. Kali to the hospital where the two gunmen were pronounced dead on arrival. 

Patrolman Kali, injured on his leg, was transferred West Metro Medical Center in Zamboanga City for additional medical treatment and is now in stable condition.

Police said the two slain drug suspects, identified only as alias "Jay" and alias "Nasir", both from Bongao were turned over to their families for immediate burial according to Islam.

Seized from the two suspects were shabu worth P34,000, two caliber .45 pistols with ammunition and mobile phone.

Tanggawohn commended both the police and the locals for their initiatives to curb the illegal drug trade and use in the region.

Tanggawohn flew to Zambonga City on Saturday to award “Medalyha ng Sugatang Magiting” to Patrolman Kali Jr of 1405th Regional Mobile Force Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B at the West Metro Medical Center in Zamboanga City. He also received financial assistance from PRO-BAR.

“The ‘Medalya ng Sugatang’ Magiting serves as a symbol of his valor, resilience, and unwavering dedication to duty,” Tanggawohn said. 

 

