2 electricians dead in separate central Mindanao accidents

COTABATO CITY - Two electricians were electrocuted while fixing power lines in separate deadly accidents Monday in central Mindanao’s Libungan town in Cotabato province and in Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Tuesday identified the fatalities as Joesen Laconse and Junrel Amara, both declared dead on arrival by physicians in separate hospitals where responders rushed them for treatment.

The first to perish is Laconse, lineman of the South Cotabato Electric Cooperative, electrocuted while fixing lines dangling from a tall post along a highway in Barangay Concepcion in Koronadal City, the capital of South Cotabato.

It took his co-workers and emergency responders from the Koronadal City local government unit about an hour to untangle him from the power transmission cables where he hanged, head down.

Amara, also an electrician, was to tap power from a post, while on the roof of a fruit vending stall in the market of Libungan when he was electrocuted that also resulted in his instant death.