  Tuesday May, 23 2023 05:27:39 PM

2 electricians dead in separate central Mindanao accidents

Local News • 16:30 PM Tue May 23, 2023
23
By: 
John M. Unson
Junrel Amara was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital in Libungan.

COTABATO CITY - Two electricians were electrocuted while fixing power lines in separate deadly accidents Monday in central Mindanao’s Libungan town in Cotabato province and in Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, on Tuesday identified the fatalities as Joesen Laconse and Junrel Amara, both declared dead on arrival by physicians in separate hospitals where responders rushed them for treatment.

The first to perish is Laconse, lineman of the South Cotabato Electric Cooperative, electrocuted while fixing lines dangling from a tall post along a highway in Barangay Concepcion in Koronadal City, the capital of South Cotabato.

It took his co-workers and emergency responders from the Koronadal City local government unit about an hour to untangle him from the power transmission cables where he hanged, head down.

Amara, also an electrician, was to tap power from a post, while on the roof of a fruit vending stall in the market of Libungan when he was electrocuted that also resulted in his instant death. 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

45 school children in Mlang hospitalized due to "tawas" in fried banana

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – An alum powder, locally known as “tawas,” has downed at least 45 pupils of Palma Perez Elementary School in Barangay Palma...

2 electricians dead in separate central Mindanao accidents

COTABATO CITY - Two electricians were electrocuted while fixing power lines in separate deadly accidents Monday in central Mindanao’s Libungan town...

Dry run sa traffic lights sa Cotabato City, ginawa, ilang driver sumunod, iba hindi

COTABATO CITY - MALAPIT NG maging fully operational ang traffic lights with CCTV sa Cotabato City matapos ang isinagawa ang dry run ng sa kahabaan ng...

4Ps recipient graduates cum laude, ranks 5th in LET exam

COTABATO CITY  – A daughter of a Maranao family who have been recipient of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in...

PBBM calls on PMA graduates to uphold democracy, rule of law

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the members of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “MADASIGON” Class of 2023 to continue...