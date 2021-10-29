2 elusive drug dealers fall in Marawi sting

MARAWI CITY - Policemen seized P109,820 worth of shabu from two elusive traffickers who finally got entrapped in Barangay Bubonga here Wednesday, a regional police official announced Friday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Benjamin Mangcol Abubakar and Nofail Campong Amenodin are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ugale said the duo fell in a sting laid in Barangay Bubonga by combined personnel of the Marawi City Police Station and the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

The operation that led to the arrest of Abubakar and Amenodin was assisted by members of the 1st and 2nd Police Mobile Force Companies and the 1403rd Regional Mobile Force Battalion under PRO-BAR.

The local police had repeatedly tried to arrest the suspects in separate operations that went awry due to the presence of lookouts in areas where they distributed drugs.

Ugale said it was for the help of relatives of Abubakar and Amenodin that they finally got entrapped last Wednesday.

He said PRO-BAR is also thankful to vigilant barangay officials now actively helping the police address trafficking of illegal drugs in Marawi City. (John Unson)