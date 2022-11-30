2 fall in P3.4-M Lanao del Sur shabu sting

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Wao town in Lanao del Sur Tuesday.

Rogelito Daculla, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Wednesday the duo, Jamel Sandulong Mabpan, 34, and his 41-year-old accomplice, Daud Tidong Lios, are now both in their custody.

Mabpan and Lios were immediately arrested after selling P3.4 million worth of shabu, weighing 500 grams, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Eastern in Wao, an upland town in Lanao del Sur.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents and members of the Lanao del Sur provincial police force who laid the sting together also impounded the Bajaj Kawasaki motorcycle of the suspects that they used in distributing shabu to contacts in different barangays in Wao and nearby towns in Lanao del Sur.