2 fatally electrocuted while setting up internet antenna

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 15:30 PM Thu Aug 24, 2023
25
By: 
John Felix Unson
Photo shared to DXMS

COTABATO CITY --- Two men died instantly when a bamboo with metal pole of an internet antenna they were setting up hit a high-tension power cable in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur at about dusk Wednesday.

Col. Roel Sermese, Maguindanao del Sur police director, said Thursday the fatalities, Saiden Adas, 18, and his 34-year-old companion, Parekho Abdulsalam, both died on the spot.

The duo was fatally electrocuted when the GI pipe with an antenna on its tip they were trying to erect in Sitio Kakar in Barangay Pidsandawan hit an overhead power line, the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station said in an initial report to Sermese.

Four others who tried to help them as they jerked violently, hands tightly clasping the metal pipe that tangled with the power transmission line, were also hurt.

Sermese said the local police immediately turned over the cadavers of Adas and Abdulsalam to their relatives.

