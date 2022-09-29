2 feed mill workers killed in South Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Two workers in a livestock feed mill were killed while on their way to work in a daring gun attack Tuesday in Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

In a statement Thursday, the Police Regional Office-12, said the duo, Moad Daloro and Saharudin Malinao, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Daloro, 25, and a co-worker, the 22-year-old Malinao, were together in a private tricycle, en route to their workplace in a barangay far from the town proper of Polomolok, when men on a motorcycle trailing behind shot them with pistols as they got close.

Probers from the Polomolok Municipal Police Station are still trying to identify the culprits with the help of witnesses and barangay officials.