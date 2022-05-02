2 fuel tankers collided, burned in Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Some 40,000 liters of diesel and gasoline went aflame when two tanker trucks collided in Malungon, Sarangani before dawn Sunday and caused a fire that took firemen three hours to douse off.

Both units are owned by the Super Soy Commercial Center operating tanker trucks-for-hire.

Lt. Wennie Perez, deputy police chief of Malungon, said Saturday the two tanker trucks were both bound for Davao City from here when the one leading ahead, wiggled, flipped and landed on its side due to mechanical trouble.

Perez said the second lorry trailing behind while on a downhill stretch of the highway collided with the first truck with force, causing the fire that razed both.

Perez said the drivers of both tanker trucks, Philip Sesaldo, 32, and the 39-year-old Manny Remedios, survived the accident only with slight bruises in different parts of their bodies.

The duo and responding probers from the Malungon police force placed at no less than P7 million their estimate of the cost of the diesel and gasoline alone that got wasted in the incident.

The two tanker trucks, damaged beyond repair, cost some P7 million each, according to investigators.