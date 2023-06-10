2 GROs nabbed for illegal drug use

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Police arrested two women who were caught in the act of sniffing prohibited drugs inside a beerhouse in Barnagay Osias at past 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Major Maxim Peralta, Kabacan municipal police chief, identified the two women through their aliases as “Juv,” 29 and Mika, 36, both working as guest relations officers of a beerhouse.

Juv is from Buhangin, Davao City and Mika is from San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

Peralta said police operatives have responded to a call from concerned citizen about a pot session involving two women inside the videokee bar.

Peralta lauded the tipster and urged other citizens to help the police in fighting illegal drugs in town.

The two are now detained at Kabacan PNP lock-up cell and facing charges for violation of RA 9165.