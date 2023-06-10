  Saturday Jun, 10 2023 07:47:07 AM

2 GROs nabbed for illegal drug use

Local News • 16:00 PM Fri Jun 9, 2023
188
By: 
DXND KIDAPAWAN
The two ladies are now detained at local police lock-up cell. (Kabacan PNP)

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Police arrested two women who were caught in the act of sniffing prohibited drugs inside a beerhouse in Barnagay Osias at past 1 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Major Maxim Peralta, Kabacan municipal police chief, identified the two women through their aliases as “Juv,” 29 and Mika, 36, both working as guest relations officers of a beerhouse.

Juv is from Buhangin, Davao City and Mika is from San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

Peralta said police operatives have responded to a call from concerned citizen about a pot session involving two women inside the videokee bar.

Peralta lauded the tipster and urged other citizens to help the police in fighting illegal drugs in town.

The two are now detained at Kabacan PNP lock-up cell and facing charges for violation of RA 9165.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MIAA exec apologizes as power outage hits NAIA Terminal 3 anew

MANILA – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) apologized to the public on Friday afternoon as the Ninoy Aquino International...

2 GROs nabbed for illegal drug use

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Police arrested two women who were caught in the act of sniffing prohibited drugs inside a beerhouse in Barnagay Osias at...

Abrogar welcomes new TESDA director general Mangudadatu, says agency is in good hands

KORONADAL CITY – The new director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) has been a strong partner of TESDA-...

Maguindanao del sur teacher hurt in ambush

SUGATAN ANG isang guro matapos tambangan ang kaniyang sasakyan sa bahagi ng Sitio Matalam, Barangay Midtimbang, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao...

Comelec: No more extensions of SOCE filing deadline

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it will no longer grant extensions on the deadline for the filing of statements...