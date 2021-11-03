2 gunrunners arrested in Maguindanao

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao - A police team seized an assault rifle and a 40 millimeter grenade launcher from two gunrunners entrapped here over the weekend, the provincial police director said Wednesday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said Wednesday the duo, Adji Mohaimen Akmad Lumamba and Talib Basagan Manindeg, are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, or Republic Act 10591.

Bongcayao said Lumamba and Manindeg are now detained at the detention facility of the Shariff Aguak municipal police station.

The suspects fell in a sting laid by combined personnel of the Shariff Aguak municipal police, the 1404th Regional Mobile Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14, and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

They were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling to non-uniformed policemen the two firearms, worth P250,000 cash, during a clandestine tradeoff in Sitio Malinis in Barangay Mother Poblacion, Shariff Aguak.

Lumamba and Manindeg are both from Barangay Bugasan in Matanog town in the first district of Maguindanao.

Bongcayao said the team that entrapped them also impounded their red Toyota Innova vehicle bearing license plates GAU 8516. (JOHN FELIX UNSON)