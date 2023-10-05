  Thursday Oct, 05 2023 03:56:03 PM

2 gunrunners entrapped in Cotabato City

John Felix Unson
The police are now in the custody of the gun dealers and the rifle they sold to non-uniformed policemen on Wednesday.

COTABATO CITY - A police team seized an M16 assault rifle from two alleged gunrunners long under surveillance for illegal peddling of firearms both entrapped in a Barangay Rosary Heights 1 here on Wednesday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Thursday Razul B. Compania at Eddie T. Wong, Jr. fell in a sting laid by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group with the help of the Cotabato City Police Office.

Citing a report from the Regional Field Office of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Nobleza said the duo yielded peacefully when police agents frisked and cuffed them after receiving P50,000 worth of cash as payment for an assault rifle and ammunition.

“The entrapment operation of the CIDG was based on reports by tipsters long aware of their illegal gun dealing activities,” Nobleza said.

He said Compania and Wong are to be prosecuted for violating Republic Act 10591, which prohibits possessing or selling firearms and explosives without permission from the Philippine National Police.

 

