2 hired killers, 5 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- Two confessed guns-for-hire working for politicians and five members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the police Monday.

The group turned in assorted firearms, including 40 millimeter grenade launchers and an anti-tank B40 rocket.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said they surrendered through the efforts of Vice Mayor Herodin Guiamano of Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao and the Maguindanao provincial police office.

The five BIFF bandits renounced their membership with the group during a simple surrender rite at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao, where the headquarters of PRO-BAR is located.

Ugale, citing a report from Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, said the five BIFF members are followers of Kagui Karialan.

Kagui Karialan, leader of one of three factions in the BIFF, is wanted for more than 30 criminal cases pending in different courts, including his alleged involvement in deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014.

The BIFF operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and has a reputation for bombing commercial establishments and public conveyances if owners refuse to shell out protection money.

Ugale said the chairman of the association of barangay captains in Datu Salibo, Abdulwaris Sailon, was also instrumental in securing the surrender of the group.

One of the BIFF members who surrendered Monday yielded an improvised explosive device made of an 81 MM mortar projectile that can be detonated from a distance using a mobile phone.

No fewer than 70 BIFF members surrendered to PRO-BAR via its municipal and provincial police offices in Maguindanao in the past 10 months.

A big number of armed followers of local politicians also surrendered during the period, records from PRO-BAR indicated.

The seven men who returned to the fold of law Monday received initial cash assistance and a bag of rice each from local officials.