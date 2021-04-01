2 hurt as blast rocks Cotabato City on April 1

COTABATO CITY - A powerful explosion ripped through a busy street in Barangay Bagua Mother here that left two persosn injured, initial police reports showd.

The blast came at past 6 p.m. along Jose Lim Extension.

Two persons, Akmad Cade and Marguiana T Kalim, were rushed by responsing police to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center due to blast injuries.

Police are yet to determine the make of the explosive.

Investigation is still going on.