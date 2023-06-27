  Tuesday Jun, 27 2023 02:34:41 AM

2 HVTI nabbed in North Cotabato anti-drug ops

Local News • 06:15 AM Mon Jun 26, 2023
By: 
NDBC NCA

LIBUNGAN, North Cotabato – Police from Alamada, North Cotabato arrested Sunday two men listed as high value target individuals during anti-drug operation along the national highway here, police said.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for Soccsksargen region, said police also seized about P105,000 worth of prohibited drugs from “Alias Ronald” and “Alias Alfatah,” both residents of Barangay Batulawan, Pikit, North Cotabato.

The two were arrested after they handed over the illegal stuff to an undercover agent in Barangay Ulamian at about noon Sunday.

Now detained at Alamada municipal lock-up cell, the two are awaiting filing of formal charges for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was led bgy Alamada PNP, North Cotabato provincial drug enforcement unit and Regional Intelligence Unit 12.

