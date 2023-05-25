2 IEDs found, deactivated near Husky bus terminal in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – Army and police bomb experts defused Thursday dawn two suspected improvised explosive devices left near the main gate of Husky Bus terminal here.

Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr, Cotabato City police director, said the plastic bag suspected to have contained the IED and a secondary bomb in a plastic container were found at about 3:40 a.m. by the terminal security guard and alerted the police.

A police official said bomb experts found two improvised bombs fashioned from “high explosive ordnance” with mobile phone as detonating device.

Manalang said one IED was made of flash powder and cut concrete nails as shrapnel with mobile phone as blasting mechanism while the other IED was fashioned from rocket propelled grenade and mobile phone as triggering device.

In an interview, Colonel Manalang said the planting of IEDs could be part of the terrorists group’s extortion activities against Husky Bus.

A secondary was also found near the concrete fence of the bus terminal located along the national highway in Barangay Rosary Heights 10.

Manalang lauded the alert civilians who first discovered the IED and alerted the security guard who in turn alerted the police.

On April 17, six passengers were injured when a powerful IED was detonated by suspected local terrorist inside a parked Husky double deck bus in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Police have blamed the Bagnsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters to be behind the attack and extortion was the primary motive.

Manalang said investigation is continuing.