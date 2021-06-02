2 killed, 3 hurt in Maguindanao clan war

MAGUINDANAO -- Two were killed while three were hurt in running gunfights between two feuding clans in Montawal town Tuesday.

In separate statements Wednesday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said the rival clans are led by Noah Abel and Dataya Bacana.

They are squabbling for ownership of strategic swaths of lands in Barangay Nabundas in Montawal, Maguindanao, according to the municipal police.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of PRO-BAR, said Wednesday he has directed the Maguindanao provincial police to help the Montawal municipal police force disengage the feuding clans to prevent displacement of innocent villagers.

The Montawal municipal police said the two groups are locked in a land dispute that local leaders have repeatedly tried but failed to settle with the help of religious leaders.

Tuesday’s gunfights in Barangay Nabundas in Montawal exacted fatalities on both sides.

Two were reportedly killed while three others were wounded in the initial exchange of gunfire, according to the local police.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday the 602nd Brigade in Carmen town in North Cotabato, is helping initiate backchannel efforts meant to diffuse tension in Barangay Nabundas in Montawal.

Uy said the 602nd Brigade will not hesitate to initiate a drastic tactical maneuver to flush the feuding clans out if they do not accede to peaceful intercessions for them to stop the hostilities.