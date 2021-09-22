2 killed in bungled Maguindanao ambush incident

COTABATO CITY --- A state university professor killed two of his attackers in a bungled ambush Tuesday in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.

Police Lt. Col. Romel Dela Vega, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police, said Wednesday the target of the attack, Daud Kadon of the Mindanao State University-Maguindanao Campus, was slightly wounded in the incident.

The MSU-Maguindanao Campus is located in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in the first district of Maguindanao, a component province of the Bangsamoro region.

Kadon was driving his vehicle en route to somewhere in Datu Odin Sinsuat town when two men on a motorcycle together trailing behind shot him with pistols.

Kadon, who has a pistol in his white Toyota Fortuner, returned fire, killing one of his assailants on the spot.

The other attacker died in a hospital two hours later.

Dela Vega identified the slain culprits as Montano Usman of Talitay town in Maguindanao, and the other as Abdul Mama from Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat.

There are indications that the duo was hired to kill Kadon, according to Dela Vega.

He said their cadavers had been turned over to their relatives after procedural documentation by police forensic experts. (John Felix Unson)