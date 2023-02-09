  Thursday Feb, 09 2023 12:14:51 PM

2 killed in latest gun attacks in Cotabato City

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Thu Feb 9, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
Probers sift through one of two scenes of Wednesday’s gun attacks. (From Cotabato City Police Precinct 1) 

COTABATO CITY - Two were killed, one of them a woman, while another was hurt in separate gun attacks in busy spots here Wednesday.

Col. Querubin Manalang, director of the Cotabato City police, said Thursday the 20-year-old woman, Munwarh Jordan Imam, and Arven Facturan, 36, both died on the spot from bullet wounds.

Imam and a companion, Cristel Mangubat, 19, were together in a tricycle, on their way home from the public market here early Wednesday, when men positioned along the route shot them with pistols.

Imam was killed while Mangubat was wounded in the ambush.

Their attackers had escaped even before responding barangay tanods and policemen could reach the scene.

A gunman shot dead Facturan in Purok Pagkakaisa in Barangay Poblacion 2 here at dusk Wednesday, about 16 hours after the shooting incident that resulted in the death of Imam and left Mangubat wounded.

Witnesses told police investigators Facturan was whiling away time near a small roadside store when the culprit approached him casually, pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

The suspect, wearing a facemask, immediately scampered away after he shot Facturan dead with a .45 caliber pistol.

 

