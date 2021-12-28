  Tuesday Dec, 28 2021 09:08:06 PM

2 killed in South Cotabato gun attack

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 11:15 AM Tue Dec 28, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY --- Gunmen killed with assault rifles two villagers in an attack late Monday in an interior barangay in Surallah, South Cotabato.

The fatalities --- Helen Aspera, 54, and her nephew, the 34-year-old Gentry Domingo --- died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Two men armed with M16 assault rifles reportedly crawled near the house of the victims, shot them through open windows and escaped.

Informants have confided to police investigators that Aspera was locked in a land dispute with another family.

Major Romy Castañares, chief of the Surallah municipal police station, on Tuesday asked relatives of the victims to give probers enough time to identify the culprits and determine their exact motive for the attack.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, has ordered the South Cotabato provincial police to help Castañares and his men run after the gunmen who killed Aspera and Domingo. 

