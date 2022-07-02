2 Maute group member surrender in Marawi

MARAWI CITY - Two remnants of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group surrendered with their firearms to police authorities on Thursday in Marawi City.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur police director, said the surrender rites was held at Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office in Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak, Marawi City.

He identified the two as Banto Ditopor 55, a resident of Barangay Palacat and Jalanie Ali alias Abu Jana, 34 Barangay Mentring, all of Piagapo, Lanao Del Sur.

They turned in an Armalite rifle and a Thompson Ingram with ammunition.

Bongcayao urged other remnants of Maute to peacefully surrender.