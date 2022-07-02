  Saturday Jul, 02 2022 09:27:41 AM

2 Maute group member surrender in Marawi

Local News • 07:00 AM Sat Jul 2, 2022
21
By: 
Lanao Sur PPO

MARAWI CITY - Two remnants of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group surrendered with their firearms to police authorities on Thursday in Marawi City.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur police director, said the surrender rites was held at Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office in Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak, Marawi City.

He identified the two as Banto Ditopor 55, a resident of Barangay Palacat and Jalanie Ali alias Abu Jana, 34 Barangay Mentring, all of Piagapo, Lanao Del Sur.

They turned in an Armalite rifle and a Thompson Ingram with ammunition.

Bongcayao urged other remnants of Maute to peacefully surrender.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 Maute group member surrender in Marawi

MARAWI CITY - Two remnants of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group surrendered with their firearms to police authorities on Thursday in Marawi City....

5 arrested, drug den dismantled in Cotabato City anti-drug ops

COTABATO CITY - NAARESTO ANG LIMA KATAO sa buy bust operation ng mga otoridad sa Purok, Silangan, Datu Balabaran Mother Barangay, Cotabato City...

Active cop wanted for carnapping falls in Cotabato City

MANILA – Members of the anti-scalawag unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested an active police officer wanted for carnapping...

BARMM CIDG agents arrest vice mayoral aspirant, seize guns

COTABATO CITY  – A defeated vice mayoral candidate in Maguindanao was arrested and seized high- powered firearms during law enforcement...

Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- A villager was killed while two others were seriously wounded when suspected members of a local terrorist group shot with assault...