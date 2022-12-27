2 men die in separate Cotabato City gun attacks, manhunt on

COTABATO CITY – Police here have launched manhunt against gunmen who shot dead two persons in separate shooting incidents Monday night and Tuesday dawn.

“Manhunt had been going in against the perpetrators of two separate gun attacks,” said Lt. Colonel Carmelo Mungkas, Cotabato City police office spokesperson.

Mungkas identified the victims as Jonity Kubato, 45, a resident of Barangay Rosary Heights 7, Cotabato City and Joseph Yu, 60 of Barangay Poblacion 3, Cotabato City.

The two incidents were unrelated, he said.

Mungkas said Kubato was driving his silver gray Toyota Vios heading for home at about 5:45 p.m. when two men riding tandem on motorbike showed up along Gonzalo Javier Street, Barnagay Rosary Heights 7 and opened fire.

He died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body.

The suspects sped away before responding village watch-men and PNP arrived.

Police found empty shells for caliber .45 pistol from the crime scene.

At about 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a shooting incident that transpired inside the home of Joseph Yu, 60 in Barangay Poblacion 3.

Maj. John Vincent Bravo, Police Station 1 chief, said initial investigation showed that the victim had a heated discussion with an unidentified man who later pulled a pistol and shot him in the head.

Mungkas said police are working on several leads that will hopefully help identify the perpetrators and their eventual arrest.