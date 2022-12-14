  Wednesday Dec, 14 2022 03:28:26 AM

2 minors dead in highway mishap in Maguindanao del Norte

Local News • 19:30 PM Tue Dec 13, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
Datu Odin Sinsuat traffic investigator inspect the teenagers' damaged motorbike (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY - Two minors died while a police officer was badly hurt in separate accidents here and in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Monday.

Salbin Lumenda, 17, died on the spot at noontime Monday when his motorcycle was hit by a Toyota Hilux while he was motoring through a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and, as he fell, got rammed by a Ford Raptor, from behind.

Lumenda’s companion, the 15-year-old Wakay Diocolano, died in the hospital three hours later.

Staff Sgt. Bobby Pendililang, investigator on case, said the families of the two minors and the owners of the two other vehicles, Alimudin Kasim and Mohammad Oyod, have agreed to amicably settle, with the help of community elders, their liabilities on the duo’s death.

"The 17-year-old Lumenda, who perished in the accident, had no driver's license," Pendililang, a member of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police, said. 

