2 minors perished in Davao del Sur grenade blast

John M. Unson
Police from Malalag MPS conduct post blast investigation near the private grave of the victims' grandmother in Barangay Rizal, Malalag. (Photo courtesy of PNP-Malalag)

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- A seven-year-old child was mangled beyond recognition while his younger sibling was seriously hurt, later died in the hospital, Thursday when a grenade they were playing with went off.

The Malalag Municipal Police Station identified the victims as 7-year-old Christian Jay Gecale and his brother 5-year-old Kent Gaspar. 

In an initial statement Friday, the local police said the slain seven-year-old child and his five-year-old brother, Kent, saw the grenade in a grassy spot near their house in Barangay Rizal in Malalag, Davao del Sur and played with it.

Probers are certain Gaspar had removed the grenade’s safety pin, setting it off, killing him instantly while his brother was rushed by neighbors to a hospital in Digos City.

The Malalag MPS, in a report, said the siblings brought the grenade near the tomb of thier grandmother suddenly it exploded at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. 

