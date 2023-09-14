2 more drug peddlers nabbed in Marawi, P689K shabu seized, raising drug haul to P7.58-M in 2 days

PARANG, Maguindanao Norte – Police backed by anti-narcotics agents arrested two big-time drug peddlers during an anti-drug operation in Marawi City and seized P689,000 worth of shabu, the second huge haul after P6.9 million worth of shabu were seized in the earlier anti-drug operation, also in Marawi.

The latest successful anti-drug buy-bust operation that transpired at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 13) led to the arrest of Sarip Mamangacao and Alihassan Mangacop, both of Barangay Bobongan, Marawi City.

“They were arrested right away after selling prohibited drugs to undercover agents,” said Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao Sur police provincial director.

Seized from them were P689,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride and buy-bust money.

A day earlier, joint agents of the PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Lanao Sur and Marawi City police backed by soldiers from Task Force Marawi arrested a couple during a drug-bust operation in Hayfa compound, Barangay Gadongan, Marawi City.

Government forces immediately arrested the couple, Rahim Solayman Cayugan alias Mosep, 45, a resident of Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao Norte and his partner, Norain Gunda, 45, also known as “Nor,” a resident of Butig, Lanao Sur, after they sold to a police poseur buyers 25 grams of shabu amounting to P170,000 at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Government forces also seized two luxury vehicles – A Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Hi-Lux pick-up truck allegedly owned by the suspects.